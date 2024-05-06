It's about that time! | CCISD sets plan for high school graduations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — May 30 is the last day of school for all Corpus Christi Independent School District students, and thousands of graduates will walk the stage at the American Bank Center, Veterans Memorial High School Auditorium, and Del Mar College's Richardson Performance Hall.
The American Bank Center has a strict bag policy. Any bags larger than a clutch bag will need to be clear; however, bags smaller than 12″x12″x6″ will be permitted inside American Bank Center.
"We do allow each member of the party to bring in a large clear Ziploc bag, including children, of their belongings. Guests who have bags larger than this size will be asked to return them to their vehicles," said American Bank Center officials.
All bags will also be searched for prohibited items at entry before walking through the metal detectors at the front doors. To learn more about prohibited items at the American Bank Center, click here.
Graduation ceremonies will be live-streamed on the district's YouTube Channel:
Corpus Christi ISD - YouTube
-
AMERICAN BANK CENTER ARENA GRADUATIONS
Miller High School
Friday, May 31, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Doors open at 1 p.m.
Moody High School
Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m. -12:00 p.m.; Doors open at 9 a.m.
Ray High School
Saturday, June 1, 2 p.m. -4 p.m.; Doors open at 1 p.m.
Carroll High School
Saturday, June 1, 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.; Doors open at 5 p.m.
King High School
Tuesday, May 31, 10 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.; Doors open at 9 a.m.
Veterans Memorial High School
Friday, May 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Doors open at 5 p.m.
-
VETERANS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM
Coles High School
Thursday, June 6, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Summer Graduation
Thursday, August 1, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
-
DEL MAR COLLEGE - RICHARDSON PERFORMANCE HALL
Branch Academy
Saturday, May 18, 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Doors open at 10:00 a.m.
Collegiate High School
Saturday, May 18, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Doors open at 1 p.m.