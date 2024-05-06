It's about that time! | CCISD sets plan for high school graduations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — May 30 is the last day of school for all Corpus Christi Independent School District students, and thousands of graduates will walk the stage at the American Bank Center, Veterans Memorial High School Auditorium, and Del Mar College's Richardson Performance Hall.

The American Bank Center has a strict bag policy. Any bags larger than a clutch bag will need to be clear; however, bags smaller than 12″x12″x6″ will be permitted inside American Bank Center.

"We do allow each member of the party to bring in a large clear Ziploc bag, including children, of their belongings. Guests who have bags larger than this size will be asked to return them to their vehicles," said American Bank Center officials.

All bags will also be searched for prohibited items at entry before walking through the metal detectors at the front doors. To learn more about prohibited items at the American Bank Center, click here.

Graduation ceremonies will be live-streamed on the district's YouTube Channel:

Corpus Christi ISD - YouTube

AMERICAN BANK CENTER ARENA GRADUATIONS

Miller High School

Friday, May 31, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Doors open at 1 p.m.

Moody High School

Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m. -12:00 p.m.; Doors open at 9 a.m.

Ray High School

Saturday, June 1, 2 p.m. -4 p.m.; Doors open at 1 p.m.

Carroll High School

Saturday, June 1, 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.; Doors open at 5 p.m.

King High School

Tuesday, May 31, 10 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.; Doors open at 9 a.m.

Veterans Memorial High School

Friday, May 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Doors open at 5 p.m.

VETERANS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM

Coles High School

Thursday, June 6, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Summer Graduation

Thursday, August 1, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

DEL MAR COLLEGE - RICHARDSON PERFORMANCE HALL

Branch Academy

Saturday, May 18, 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Doors open at 10:00 a.m.