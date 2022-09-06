'It looks like a jungle': Concerns rise over local parks' maintenance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Poor upkeep and miles of overgrown grass are just some of the troubles citizens living along Oso Parkway are facing.

One local park on the city's south side, Falcon Park, has raised concerns with the amount of grass that has grown in a short period of time.

"It looks like a jungle. I'm sure the city can't get to the high grass with all the rain we have gotten in the past couple of weeks, but it is starting to become a hazard," said Corpus Christi resident Ana Porter.

Mosquitoes lay eggs in high grass, and many citizens living in the area say the insects are out of control.

"The mosquitoes are so bad that as soon as I open up my car door, dozens are flying into my vehicle," said Porter.

Other citizens living in the Oso Parkway area have also expressed their worries about coyotes and other dangerous critters that may lurk in the overgrown grass.

"We were going to go out for a walk yesterday, but with all that brush and grass, it's kind of hard to do that and feel safe," said Porter.

According to officials from the city of Corpus Christi, Falcon Park was one of 14 parks chosen for upgrades.

The project will replace older playground equipment with new shade structures, a rubber fall zone with a concrete sub-base, and ADA-compliant pathing to the playground units.

The park improvements began in March 2022 and were anticipated to be completed in May 2022, according to the city's website.