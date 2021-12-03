'It does not matter if you are a good person most every day. All it takes is one bad decision.'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Walking with a walker, and a tablet by his side, Sean Carter sat at a table at an event hosted by the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse of the Coastal Bend. He sat with his walker, his legs, the tablet, and his voice.

But Sean Carter wasn’t just attending the event. He spoke about his experiences being the passenger in a car with a drunk friend as the driver. The driver lost control of the wheel and struck a tree, leaving Sean unable to walk or talk.

That was on March 27, 2005, just 16 years ago, and there’s not a day that goes by that Sean and his mother Jenny Carter don’t think about it.

“You probably think like I did. That will never happen to me. But do you really want to take that chance?” Sean Carter said through an electronic voice that came out of his iPad.

He’s able to walk now but still can’t talk even after all these years. That’s why Sean felt it was important to speak out against drinking and driving.

But that wasn’t always the case. Sean once contemplated suicide when he woke up from a coma. He made a lighthearted pass that he couldn’t even stand up to make it into the tub or even get a toaster to drop into the bathtub.

And that’s the way Sean is - making lighthearted jokes about his tough situation. Resiliency remains at the heart of his story.

“I blame it on the brain injury whenever I say something inappropriate,” Sean Carter said.

His journey, leaving him with a collapsed lung and tubes in his chest, has resulted in more than 35 scars and 18 pieces of metal in his body.

He once blamed God for his accident, now bravely blaming his decision to drink and get in the car, even if it was just as the passenger.

His mother Jenny Carter and his service dog Amos are always by his side. Together Sean and Jenny formed When Sean Speaks Inc. and travel across the country, having talked at more than 600 venues from their home state of Texas, all the way to New York.

“I refuse to believe that he’ll never be the same, even though he is different because he can’t talk or walk without the walker, he’s still the same guy,” Jenny Carter said.

Resilient, Jenny is anything but sulking in the situation she’s in, even quitting her job years ago to take care of Sean. She said parents should be conscientious of the decisions they make because they can put their family in danger. She said parents should be a role model because kids always look at their actions.

“Don’t go to that restaurant and have several drinks and take your kids back home with you,” Jenny Carter said.

Those in attendance like Kayla Salinas were captured by Sean and his mother's story. Salinas said she is now 4 years sober. After a tough journey with alcohol, she said it takes a willingness to be helped to get out of a dark situation.

“There’s hope and there’s help. There’s definitely people out there who could help you if you feel like there’s no way out,” Salinas said.

When asked what Sean would say to people that are thinking of drinking and driving or getting into a car with someone that is drunk while driving, he said, “It does not matter if you are a good person most every day. All it takes is one bad decision.”

On Friday at the event Mayor Paulette Guajardo issued a proclamation, making December Safe and Sober Month in Corpus Christi.

