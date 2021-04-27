IslandersStopHate with messages of solidarity, support & hope

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi is inviting people to come show support for the Asian and Pacific Islander communities today by writing messages due to rising violence towards Asian Americans in the United States.

An analysis released by the center for the study of hate and extremism revealed while crimes in 2020 decreased overall by 7%, those targeting Asian people rose by nearly 150%.

PhD student Patricia Cockett shares her favorite Hawaiian proverb.

“And it basically means no matter how much suffering you endure no matter how many obstacles you have to overcome. No matter who you are where you are from, as long as we keep the love we will be able to surmount anything,” said Patricia Cockett PhD student at TAMUCC.

The Senate passed with a wide bipartisan majority a bill denouncing discrimination against Asian communities in the United States and creating a new position at the justice department to expedite reviews of potential COVID-19 related hated crimes.

Director of university counting center Dr. Theresa Sharpe said the messages of solidarity, support and hope event on campus is open for the islander community to write positive messages.

“Supportive messages to our Asian, AAPI Community just letting them know we care about you, we are here for you and we condemn all forms of hate discrimination and racism,” said Theresa Sharpe, Ph.D., Director of University Counseling Center.

“It’s really important for the university do its do diligence to hold these types of events so that the community can be together and present and show solidarity in times like this,” said Aline Trejo Chavez Masters student at TAMUCC.

Dr. Sharpe said due to Covid they won’t be able to hand out the positive messages to individuals but will display them on the second floor in the Bell library later this week.

“So that our entire community will be able to see that. Part of the display will also including information about resources that are AAPI community can access and also ways that our islanders can get involved,” said Dr. Sharpe.

For students like Cockett who identify with the Asian American Pacific Islander community said it’s making a difference.

“It is really nice. It’s like the University created a small safe space for us letting us know that they see us and they care abut us,” said Cockett.

The Messages of Support, Solidarity and Hope event begins April 27, 2021 at 10am-2pm on the east lawn.

For more information visit here.

