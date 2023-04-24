Islanders Men's Tennis claim Southland Conference Tournament Championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Southland Conference has taken over Corpus Christi, as three tournaments were held there over the weekend. At least one Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi Islanders team has been crowned champions. Islanders men's tennis took the conference tournament title on Saturday.

At the Thomas J. Henry Tennis Center, senior Pascal Lorieul won the decisive match to give the Islanders a 4-3 win over University of New Orleans.

The Islanders won the doubles point to start the match up, but it was back and forth the rest of the way. It took a comeback from Lorieul in the last set, to secure the 4-3 team victory and upset the top seeded Privateers.

The Islanders earned a place at the NCAA Tournament, making this the men's tennis program’s 10th trip to the NCAA Tournament. More information will come in May as to who the Islanders will match up with.

