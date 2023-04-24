Watch Now
Islanders beach volleyball will wait until Monday for championship match

Posted at 7:37 PM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 20:38:40-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi (TAMU - CC) Islanders beach volleyball will have to wait another day to fight for their own championship due to inclement weather. The Southland Conference Championship match and semifinal has been moved to Monday.

The semifinal between Boise State University and University of New Orleans will be played at 9 a.m. The Islanders will play the winner in the championship match at 11 a.m. All matches will be played at Water's Edge Park.

The Islanders defeated Boise State in their semifinal match to get to the finals. TAMU - CC won the regular season title and is undefeated in conference play this year.

