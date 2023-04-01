Islander students dance for a very good cause

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of music and dancing could be heard coming from the campus of Texas A&M - Corpus Christi on Friday. The university was hosting a student-run dance marathon, which was taking place for the fourth year in a row.

The event raised funds for Driscoll Children's Hospital. Some patients from the hospital and their families were in attendance to take part in the fun

. Over the first four years of this event, $24,000 was raised. This year organizers were hoping to raise $10,000.

A similar dance marathon will take place at Texas A&M - Kingsville on Saturday April 1st.

