Islander men's basketball team visits School of Science and Technology to pass on the love of basketball

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Men's basketball team met some young fans Wednesday night.

The basketball team went over to the School of Science and Technology Elementary campus to help 2nd graders there develop a new love of basketball.

The idea for the visit came from Physical Education Coach Melanie Cavazos, who was teaching a lesson on basketball at the same time the Islander Men were making a run in the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

"Showing them that you know you make life-long friends and you create motor skills, as well as knowing about our hometown University. Making the tournament is a huge accomplishment itself," said P.E. Coach Melanie Cavazos.

Students from SST got to test out their basketball skills with the Islander players and even got a photo op at the end of the lesson.

