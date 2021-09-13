Island residents gearing up for Nicholas' arrival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Texas Coast, the National Hurricane Center reporting it could be at hurricane level intensity when it makes landfall.

AEP Texas, the Corpus Christi Police and the cities of Corpus Christi and Kingsville have some tips to ensure you and your family's stay safe during the heavy rainfall from the storm.

That includes making sure your vehicles have a full tank of gas and your cell phones are fully charged.

Secure all loose items outside of your home and make sure your property is cleared of any debris that could cause damage to your or your neighbors' home.

If your lights go out, have a kit ready with flashlights and fresh batteries, battery-powered radios and candles, matches or lighters.

Make sure you have at least 1 gallon of water per person per day to last through the storm as well as non-perishable food.

Several people on Padre Island were filling up their gas tanks and getting last minute items just in case.

"I'm filling up my gas tank here because we have been pretty low," Padre Island resident Nathaniel Smith said. "And I'm worried about everyone flooding in here and not being able to get gas later on and so we are trying to be prepared."

The National Weather Service has a checklist of these items and links to other free resources to help you prepare.