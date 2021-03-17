Island home suffers damage after fire breaks out

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters with the Corpus Christi fire department were able to put out a fire that broke out inside a home on the Island.

First responders were called out to the 14200 block of Allamanda Drive around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the fire started inside a trash can inside of a home and it traveled up a wall and into an attic.

Firefighters said the homeowners came outside when the fire broke out and they started to put the fire out on their own. Investigators said they were unsuccessful but when firefighters arrived, they got control.

There were no injuries to the homeowners.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Battalion Chief Billy Belyeu, said, "It seemed like a routine fire, but these fires kinda get away from us when they get into an attic space which makes them a little more challenging, but the guys with a coordinated effort did a really good job."

There is no word on what started the blaze.