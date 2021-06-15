IRS targets tax credit help to those who seldom file returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Internal Revenue Service has announced a new online tool to help families register for a tax credit for those who normally don’t file income tax returns.

The credit is only for this tax year and is increasing the amount a parent will receive for children under the age of 6 to $3,600.

Parents will receive $3,000 for children ages 6 to 18.

The IRS is also opening a second tool in a few weeks to let families opt out of receiving monthly payments, instead collecting the entire credit at tax time.

