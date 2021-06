REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — RCSO Deputies conducted an investigation at a local motel and seized almost ten pounds of cocaine that was destined to Atlanta, Georgia.

Five subjects were arrested and charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

One of the subjects was also wanted for a full extradition warrant from the state of Georgia for 2 counts of Aggravated Molestation of a Child.