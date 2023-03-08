International Women's Day: Michelle Jones

CORPUS CHRISTI — A woman of strength who has continued to overcome all of the obstacles, Michelle Jones founder and president of My Team Triumph Wings of Texas says she made it her mission to educate others on the struggles of the disability community when she had her son Charlie 24 years ago.

"At that point, I have made it my mission to be his voice and guide him and others along the way," said Jones.

Her son Charlie was born premature, weighing just over 1 pound.

"A doctor told me that I could take him home and leave him in a corner, or I could treat him like my other son and I could treat him like the world and I could expect the world," said Jones.

Michelle said she made it her mission to provide a safe space and continued education for those with disabilities or those who had loved ones in the community through My Team Triumph Wings of Texas.

"I would say to another mother, you're not alone there are others out there, you will find your way and you will find your purpose," said Jones.

Michelle says the organization came to be 8 years ago to help those with disabilities and their children get into running.

Since then, the non-profit has continued to grow and help the community.

"My life has changed because of individuals with disabilities, and I feel like I am stronger," said Jones.

