Intermittent lane closures expected along Park Road 22 April 12 through April 14

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work crews are preparing to set up intermittent lane closures on the Island, which may cause some traffic congestion along Park Road 22.

Between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., there will be intermittent lane closures at the intersection of Park Road 22 and SH 361. Beginning Wednesday, April 12, through Friday, April 14, American Electric Power (AEP) Texas will work on transmission lines at the intersection.

"During this time, traffic will be halted in 15-minute increments to allow the transmission lines to be crossed over Whitecap Boulevard. After each 15-minute increment, the roadway will be opened to clear any existing traffic," said city officials.

Police will be on-site to direct traffic in the area. Motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone and seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

"Drivers can expect to see advanced warning signs, flaggers, and traffic cones," added officials.

