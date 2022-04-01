Inna Klein removed from Amber Prince case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Judge Inna Klein will be removed from the case involving former London ISD teacher, Amber Prince, who pleaded guilty to having an improper relationship with a student.

Klein is the presiding judge of the 214th District Court.

Prince's attorney Terry Shamsie filed a motion March 2 asking that Klein recuse herself from the trial.

Shamsie questioned Klein's impartiality, arguing that Klein's alleged misconduct affects his client's right to a fair trial.

According to Shamsie, Klein allowed a camera to be left on during jury deliberation last November. Jury deliberations are confidential by law — only members of the jury are privy to those deliberations.

Shamsie said there's no justification for the supposed technical failure.

"Let's go down that trail," he said. "We're not definitely blaming COVID as the reason one watches jury deliberate, right?" he said.

After hearing from several witnesses, visiting judge Rogelio Valdez decided there was enough evidence to move forward with the motion to remove Klein. Valdez is from Cameron County.

A new judge has not been named.

As part of her current plea deal, Prince is sentenced to serve 12 days in jail every year for five years. She also has to perform 120 hours of community service and surrender her teaching credentials.