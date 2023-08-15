Del Mar offers inmates a second chance through special program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A program called Betchel-Del Mar College Community Partnership is offering students a chance to get their certifications at level one in The National Center of Construction Education and Research.

Students gain safety skills on the construction job site with an emphasis on concrete reinforcing materials for the first half of the course.

They then proceed to learn safe handling and re-bar (a steel bar used in concrete construction) placement skills.

The program requires inmates to complete a total of one hundred hours to graduate.

Leo Bernard is one of the five inmates in the program. He said he was ready for a change because nothing in his past ever did anything good for him.

“I was dumped in a motel when I was 14," Bernard said. "I have been to prison a couple times, a lot of it was from my own decision making but there comes a point in time where you just got to change.”

Gary Griffith has been the lead instructor for workforce development for 13 years.

Griffith said this particular program is unique because he feels like he is making a difference.

“I am really excited about it because I have developed a relationship with each one of these guys, and I see they have hope in their eyes for the first time probably in a long time,” Griffith said.

Students are gaining additional hands-on knowledge of the rebar cutting machine, along with safe ridging and welding practices.

“I didn’t even finish high school, I got a GED, so college was the last thing I expected in life," Bernard said. "But thanks to them, they opened the doors to us, and they showed us love, and they showed us that we all deserve a second chance.”

Once inmates complete this program, they will receive their NCCER core and reinforcing ironwork level one craft credentials.

After this, they are eligible to enter Bechtel’s workforce as level two rod-buster helper.

“It is a great opportunity for us. A lot of us came from, you know, bad upbringings bad childhoods, but this class has taught us to make something out of our careers and make something out of our lives,” Bernard said.

