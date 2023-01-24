Ingleside resident hoping for rezoning of micro liquified natural gas facility

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in Ingleside are opposing a new development they say could bring harm to the community and the schools nearby.

Th Amirian group is asking the Ingleside City Council to rezone nearly 300 acres, a portion which would be utilized for a micro liquified natural gas facility.

That facility would be the length of six football fields from Ingleside High School.

Several residents spoke out against the rezoning at a planning and zoning meeting last week.

They say the proposed plant is too close to Ingleside schools.

Some residents also say they're concerned with what may be built on the rest of the property. That's only if the city rezones the full 300 acres.

"I do agree with growth 100%," said Todd Buncie, a resident of Ingleside," I agree with helping the economy and more jobs, but when it comes to the safety of our children, I have zero tolerance for it."

Along with the concerns for their children, some residents also worry about the potential environmental impact to surrounding neighborhoods.

Residents continue saying they don't want the new project to happen in their area and will continue pushing for change tonight during a city hall meeting where this development will be on the agenda.

