Ingleside police: Missing teen found safe

Courtesy: Ingleside Police Department
Photo: 16 year old Antonio Dominguez.
16 year old Antonio Dominguez
Posted at 5:42 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 19:22:23-04

INGLESIDE, Texas — UPDATE:

Ingleside police confirm the teen has been found safe.

Ingleside police are looking for a teenager who recently went missing.

Police said 16-year-old Antonio Dominguez was last seen wearing red sweat pants, white with multi-colored print shirt, and red/brown sandals.

Ingleside police said if you have any information or know the whereabouts of Dominguez to please contact the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more information when available.

