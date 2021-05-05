Ingleside police: Missing teen found safe

INGLESIDE, Texas — UPDATE:

Ingleside police confirm the teen has been found safe.

Ingleside police are looking for a teenager who recently went missing.

Police said 16-year-old Antonio Dominguez was last seen wearing red sweat pants, white with multi-colored print shirt, and red/brown sandals.

Ingleside police said if you have any information or know the whereabouts of Dominguez to please contact the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more information when available.

