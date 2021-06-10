Ingleside Police Department stays busy with a gator call

INGLESIDE, Texas — You never know what you might find late at night across the Coastal Bend.

The Ingleside Department found a surprise intruder during a recent nighttime foray at the Kiewit parking lot on Tuesday night.

They found an alligator about 6 feet, 6 inches in length in a parking lot in the city about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police quickly contacted the Texas Parks and Wildlife, which sent personnel out to help safely capture the gator.

Capt. Benjamin Baker, a game warden with Texas Parks and Wildlife, says the gator was safely relocated with no injuries.

"We were able to take it to its natural habit, far away from humans," Baker said.

Baker said alligators typically don't turn up in cities very often.

"I would say we don't see them in these situations very often," Baker said. "But with the flooding over the last two or three months, more are going than they usually do."

According to Facebook posts to the picture, other alligators have been seen over the years in the city.

But as shown on their Facebook page, the policemen were extra careful to bring this one into custody.

