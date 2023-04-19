Ingleside PD seeking more information on man who allegedly shot at woman in car

The Ingleside Police Department is reaching out to the public for more information on 29-year-old Kelvin Hart Dawe, who allegedly shot at a woman in her car on Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Ingelside PD, a woman called 911 early Wednesday and said she was headed to the police department because a vehicle pulled up next to her and started shooting at her.

She provided a description of the man, the vehicle, and the direction he fled near 2nd Street and Avenue H in Ingleside.

The release states police spoke with several witnesses at the scene who confirmed the shooting in the area.

The IPD then shared information with other agencies, when the Aransas Pass PD said they also had two similar incidents — with the same person and vehicle — happen the same night in AP.

The release states a call for a suspicious vehicle at the 1900 block of 12th Street led police to the vehicle described in the other incidents earlier in the night.

Dawe — who was wearing "military style clothing" and ballistic body armor — was standing next to the vehicle and arrested immediately.

Officials said they later found a handgun in the vehicle as they processed the scene.

"The suspect refused to answer any questions or cooperate with law enforcement," the release states.

Dawe was booked into the Ingleside Jail before he was sent to the San Patricio County Jail.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and could face 2-20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

The release states the IPD is seeking additional information because "we are sure this is not the only case involving this vehicle/suspect."

"We are asking the public to share any information they may have regarding this vehicle/suspect with their local law enforcement agencies so they can be appropriately investigated, and the suspect charged with any other criminal offenses he may have committed," the release states.

Those with information can reach out to the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (361) 758-8477 or at this link.

Tips can remain anonymous.

