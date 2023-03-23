Ingleside High School welding students win first place at Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students in Ingleside High School's welding class have a lot to celebrate. They won first place in the Industrial Craft competition at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

They created a 6x8 skid with a smoker, fire box and water line connected to it.

"We're really proud of this trophy because last year we didn't take home anything, we worked really hard for this," said Ryan Sebo, senior welding student."It was a really big struggle, but we did it."

It took an entire school semester for the welding students to complete their project.

At the Houston Rodeo, they competed in the Build to Specification category, which means they build their design to the standard of the competition requirements.

"As far as the skid that we created, we did a pretty decent job up there," said Donnie Murphey, welding instructor, "We shined and we wanted to win and I'm just glad the guys really showed their talent and skill."

The welding class is for junior and senior students and the hope is they can learn a trade graduation, which sets them up for a future career.

"As far as the project, that's where it really pays off at the end of the school year. They don't just go in there and weld a plate. They don't go in there and weld a piece of pipe. They actually are over on the table and we're doing layouts with soapstone," Murphey said.

Now that the students have the trophy, they say they're going to display it in their workshop to remind them of their goal to win first place next year.

