Ingleside High School students going to space camp

INGLESIDE, Texas — Two Ingleside High School students were over the moon Wednesday after finding out they earned an all-expense paid trip to Space Camp.

Senior Zachary McCorquodale and junior Abiel Garcia will blast off to Huntsville, Ala. this summer.

“I hope to gain as much knowledge as I'm able to — about space, anything about space,” McCorquodale said.

This is a week-long trip, and it is provided by the Marine Well Containment Company, a natural gas and oil company based out of Houston. Their goal is to encourage more students to find a passion in STEM studies.