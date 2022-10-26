Ingleside High School experiences real life dangers without real life consequences.

Ingleside High School students got to experience the real life dangers of driving under the influence without real life consequences.

Arrive Alive toured their campus on Tuesday to show students what happens when driving under the influence.

This event had a fully functioning vehicle, that was turned into a high tech simulator. The car doesn't actually move, but it does move students, emotionally, by teaching them the consequences and importance of not driving while distracted or intoxicated.

"I think I probably won't drive under the influence because it was really hard and I think it gives you the seriousness of it and how easy it would be to crash," Baylnn Alaniz, a junior at Ingleside High School said.

Ingleside High School staff brought this event to campus to tie in with Red Ribbon week, which brings awareness of drug and alcohol use within our country.