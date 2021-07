INGLESIDE, Texas — The community of Ingleside came together Thursday evening to celebrate a local youth softball team.

The Ingleside Minor Softball All-Stars recently won the Texas East Section 4 Regional Championship.

They are now moving on to the State Competition.

Mia Salazar, who plays second base on the team, tell us the recipe for winning it all, "Are heads have to be up. They can't be down. We can't get discouraged. And if we do get discouraged we have to work harder."