Ingleside affected by power outages

AEP-Texas is reporting a power outage in the Ingleside area affecting 2,900 customers.

INGLESIDE - Crews are dispatched to an outage currently affecting 2,900 customers. We do not have a cause yet. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore electric service. #WeAreAEPTexas — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) February 24, 2022

The company stated in a tweet Thursday afternoon that it currently does not know the cause of the outage, but is currently working on restoring power.

