Ingleside affected by power outages

Posted at 1:25 PM, Feb 24, 2022
AEP-Texas is reporting a power outage in the Ingleside area affecting 2,900 customers.

The company stated in a tweet Thursday afternoon that it currently does not know the cause of the outage, but is currently working on restoring power.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News on-air, online and on social media for updates.

