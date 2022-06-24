Inflation leading to skyrocketing prices

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 4th of July celebrations are about to begin and they can't start without fireworks, but the cost of fireworks could be higher this year due to rising inflation.

Nina Newton who owns Punisher Pyros said that although they are seeing a small increase and not feeling it much, they see it.

"The biggest issue right now is the gas prices and shipping, shipping fireworks is tripled for what it used to be," she said.

Punisher Pyro is on FM 43 just outside of Corpus Christi, they should start to see an increase in customers as of Friday.

"We are able to keep the prices pretty low, we're locally owned, we keep the prices reasonable for the community, make sure everybody can come out and have fireworks and have fun," Newton said.

Although there is an increase their goal is to keep prices low, the main problem is the shipping and gas.

Chelsea Bode with Alamo Fireworks out of San Antonio also echoes the same sentiment.

"We're expecting it to be a great season, we know there has been inflation across the board but we also think people are looking for a reason to celebrate. So we're expecting a pretty good season for us," she said.

