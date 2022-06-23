Inflation impacting local nonprofits as more people seek help

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Organizations that help Coastal Bend residents are feeling the effects of inflation. Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi is seeing fewer donations coming, but a great increase in people needing help.

Crisis Assistance & Self-sufficiency services department director Elma Ortiz it's getting harder to keep up with the demand.

"We're not turning anybody away, but eventually we may have to because of the depletion of funds," she said.

Ortiz told KRIS 6 News they are seeing a lot of new people come through their doors. The demand is high for utility assistance.

"This year we have helped 270 which is 92 more families than last year," Ortiz said.

The agency said they are running low on money and are sending people to other agencies that still have funds. Stocking their pantry is also becoming a challenge.

"I ordered food this week...I had a truck come in on Monday, our food is almost gone today," Ortiz said.

The nonprofit is in need of donations. To help, click here.

