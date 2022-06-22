Infants, toddlers begin being vaccinated in Coastal Bend

COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old are now available in the Coastal Bend.

Natalie Morris said she brought her toddler to the clinic at La Palmera Mall as soon as she heard the shots were available.

She said it's a big relief to finally get her son his first dose.

“We don't want to see any kid, or anybody -- period – suffer,” Morris said. “We already lost so many people, and so, it's just safer for them and for us to have peace of mind knowing that at least we're doing our part of it.”

The Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose series, given three weeks apart, and the Moderna vaccine is administered in two doses, four weeks apart.

Patients must have parental consent to receive the vaccines.

The Children's Clinic on South Alameda also has vaccines available, but only are offering them on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Appointments are necessary and can be made at (361) 855-7346.