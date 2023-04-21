Indigenous man's remains found in 2001 repatriated 22 years later

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following years of study that began in Nueces County, the partial remains of an unknown man have been repatriated to "representatives of a group of Indigenous people."

According to a release from Nueces County, Nueces County Medical Examiner Timothy Fagen and his staff were able to repatriate the remains on Thursday.

“We are the last doctors to see some patients, and it is important for us to identify them so as to provide closure and allow them to be returned to their families or communities,” Fagen said in the release.

The remains of the man were found by a fisherman about 30 feet from the shore of the Nueces River in 2001.

In 2010, the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office sent the remains to the University of North Texas Center for Human identification for further study, and were brought back to Nueces County this year.

"The biological profile completed by (a) laboratory indicated that the remains were indeed archeological remains and were returned to the (NCMEO) last week," the release states.

