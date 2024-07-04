Independence Day 2024 schedules for the City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — In observance of the Independence Day holiday, most City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Municipal Court, and the Public Health District, will be closed today, Thursday, July 4.

Take a look at the 2024 Independence Day schedule below:

Solid Waste Operations:

Garbage and recycling will be collected.

Heavy brush and bulky items will be collected.

The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station and Collection Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

311 Call Center:

The 311 Call Center will be closed. Residents are still able to utilize the MYCC311 app on their mobile devices. You can download the app at the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store by searching MYCC311.

Animal Care Services :

Closed Thursday, July 4. Animal Care Services will have officers available to respond to emergency calls.

Public Libraries :

All public libraries will be Closed on Thursday, July 4

Parks and Recreation Department facilities :

Tennis Centers:

H-E-B Tennis Center – Closed

Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours

Golf Courses:



Lozano Golf Center – Open regular hours

Oso Golf Course – Open regular hours

Public Pools: Hours of operation vary by location.



Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive – Open Lap Swim 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; Open Swim 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway -Open 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (lap swim lanes available)

West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive – Closed Temporarily closed for Maintenance Repair

H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Splash Pads: Closed Mondays for Maintenance



Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Cole Park Splash Pad, 1900 Ocean Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

West Haven Splash Pad, 1718 Cliff Maus Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:



Walking trails and playgrounds – Open daily, dawn to dusk

Learning Center – Closed Thursday, July 4

Senior Centers: Closed

Recreation Centers: Closed

After Hour Kid Power: Closed

Gymnasiums: Closed