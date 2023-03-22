Incarnate Word Academy students learn in live cave simulation

Students from Incarnate Word Academy got to do a little exploring on Tuesday, when they went through a cave exploration exhibit called "Cave Sim."

Cave Sim brought out a truck equipped with a cave exploration simulator and worked with students on team-building activities, cave rescue, math and science-related activities, vertical and horizontal caving exploration, career training, and more.

"We learned to think about other people before you do stuff. Think of all the possibilities and things that can happen if you are not careful," sixth-grade student Xavier Steehler said.

The cave simulator was held Monday and Tuesday in the horseshoe driveway on the main entrance on Alameda Street for students to take part in.

"We're touching on every single school subject with this program and we want kids to get excited about education," CEO of Cave Sim, LLC. Dave Jackson said. "We want them to get excited about learning, and their own bright futures."

Cave Sim designs, builds, and uses interactive caves to teach kids about conservation and science. Cave Sim has a formal partnership with the Cave Research Foundation to bring educational programs about cave conservation, science and exploration to more children around the United States.