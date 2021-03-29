Incarnate Word Academy seniors repaint basketball court for project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Charles Flood and Ryan Busker recently repainted the outdoor basketball court for their Jeanne de Matel project. The design and execution took several days, and the final product depicts a basketball with wings and a halo at center court, with the keys painted blue with clouds.

“We thought it promoted a positive attitude towards the court, kind of an inviting image. The wings and the halo on the basketball court are a reference to our mascot, the Angels, and the sky just kind of goes along with it,” Flood said.

The duo spent a lot of their own time executing the project, working after school or on weekends, but the hard work paid off when they saw people’s reactions.

“It was really gratifying to see the smiles on their faces, seeing such a difference being made in their environment and where they play basketball,” Flood said.

“A lot of people have told us they’re really happy and it looks really cool, and they definitely enjoyed, from a sports side, playing on it for the first time,” Busker said.

The design is painted on the court with an acrylic masonry paint, so the design will not weather away in the elements.

The goal of the project was to encourage younger students to get involved in the game of basketball, and use that to build strong friendships.

“If this makes one more kid want to play basketball, or engage with their peers, it will be all worth it. Raising that participation and pull factor, so that kids can come to the court, and possibly learn something new,” Flood said.

The court itself means so much to the boys, so the project was extra special for them.

“I really kind of grew up on this court, from ages 3-10. I spent a good deal of my life here, not only playing basketball, but making friends, learning a lot of valuable life lessons, and making memories, most of all,” Flood said.