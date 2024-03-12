Robstown girls powerlifting team preparing to head to state in hopes of bringing back their third State Title

ROBSTOWN, Tx — Power-lifting might seem like a regular sport to most, but for the girls at the Robstown Early College High School, it means much more.

The girls on the Robstown Early College High School power-lifting team are strong. 10 girls have qualified for state, and this is not their first time.

Janessa Vela is a senior at Robstown Independent School District, and she says she has been power-lifting for all four years, and the sport can feel very rewarding.

"The best part of power-lifting is seeing all my hard work pay off and the consistency of the sport," Vela said.

These girls are ready to bring back their third State Title and defend their 4-A crown.

The Robstown girls' power-lifting team is heading to Frisco to compete at state after recently coming back from regionals.

"These girls put in the work day in and day out. We took 10 girls last year and graduated three, so to take 10 again," Edward Margenau, Head Coach for the Robstown Power-lifting team, said.

"With three new girls in the picture, it just shows the culture was built from the ground up and these girls are definitely putting in the work to keep the tradition alive."

Coach Margenau says some these girls do not only stop at power-lifting.

"We hit the weights hard, we practice four days a week and on the fifth day we recover, and that is just the beginning of the day, they still have to do softball track cheer-leading and go to school so it is a rigorous process," Margenau said.

Vela said although Robstown is a small community she is proud to leave its name up high.

"It feels great to be a part of this community and Robstown power-lifting is really loved and known well around," Vela said.

The girls tell me it doesn’t stop there. Once they get back, they are ready to continue practicing for next year.

