DPS identifies Jim Wells County couple involved in fatal rollover

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Tx — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the couple involved in Wednesday's deadly rollover crash just north of Alice.

On July 3 at about 10:18 p.m., 74-year-old Gordon Klatt and his wife, 76-year-old Elizabeth, were traveling north on US Business 281 two miles north of State Highway 44 in Alice when Gordon lost control of his 2010 Lincoln MKT.

According to a press release from D.P.S., Klatt was traveling at an unsafe speed as he approached a curve when he drove off the road and caused his vehicle to roll over.

Elizabeth Klatt was partially ejected from the vehicle and DPS determined Elizabeth nor Gordon were wearing their seatbelts.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, Gordon, was taken to Spohn Shoreline in Alice, with minor injuries.

According to the release, the crash remains under investigation by the DPS office in San Diego.

