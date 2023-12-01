Rooting while recovering: Mr. Buccaneer cheers on Miller from home

Mr. Buccaneer will not be attending the State quarter finals

Health condition

Miller Alumni has been showing up for the Miller bucs for decades

The Buccaneers are on the gridiron in Bownsville for the state quarter finals. But one die-hard fan Richard Quijas, also know as Mr. Buccaneer, won't be able to be there.

Unfortunately Mr. Buc’s decades long streak of going to games has been stalled due to health issues. He was recently suffering from pneumonia and his doctors recommend for him to play it safe and sit this game out.

"This pneumonia it has no boundaries, and it came at a very bad time," Quijas said. "I am very disappointed that I can not make these playoff games, but my spirit goes with the Buccaneers and the coaches and the staff as well."

Mr. Buccaneer is an alumni who graduated Miller High School back in the sixties. Ever since he’s gone gone to every game to show out for the Bucs.

He said he has been getting a lot of well wishes and support from local fans but also from fans all over the country, from Florida, Montana, Washington State, California, Arizona, Oklahoma, and even New York.

"They know that I carry a lot of tradition I try to encourage a lot of the students to follow by example," he said.

Although it breaks his heart not to be there for the boys, he wants them to know he'll be there with them, in spirit.

"I stand by in solidarity with you Buccaneers," he added.

Quijas said the boys had a great season and he wishes them the very best.

"My spirit is in full bloom with the Miller buccaneers I support ya good luck and I hope you come back victorious,"he said.

The Miller High School Buccaneers will kick-off against the Brownsville Chargers at the Sams Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.

