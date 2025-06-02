Southside road closure begins Monday due to utility work

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A road closure on Corpus Christi's southside could affect commutes for the next couple of weeks.

Due to underground utility work, Ennis Joslin Road and Nile Drive will have lane closures starting Monday, June 2.

A small section of the northbound lanes near the Oso Water Treatment Plant will be closed. This will allow two-lane travel on the remaining lanes.

Drivers should look out for posted detour signs in the area.

The work is expected to be complete by June 16.

