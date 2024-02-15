New Southeast middle school construction raises traffic concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After months of delays, CCISD has finally broken ground on their new middle school near Yorktown Blvd. and Starry Rd.

“It is scheduled to open in August of 2025. It is another one of our new middle schools. It is going to be beautiful, and we have noticed all the growth coming out this way,” said CCISD superintendent Roland Hernandez.

For now, CCISD is calling this the Southeast Middle School.

Superintendent Hernandez says this new school will relieve the crowding of existing schools and help families moving out this way be closer to their campus.

“A couple years ago we had to start rezoning students out of Kaffie into another middle school just to give them space,” said Hernandez.

But with construction comes traffic congestion.

District 5 council member Gil Hernandez says once the expansion of Yorktown Blvd. going towards the mud bridge begins, this may be an issue.

“Soon we will probably have an accurate time frame as to how long it is going to take but somewhere between 18 months and 2 years. So, it will overlap it will not be perfect,” Councilman Hernandez said.

Council member Hernandez also said there is going to have to be traffic control and mitigation from both the school district and the city, but they already have some ideas in mind.

“We are looking at putting traffic lights at the intersection of Fredsfolly as well as Oso Parkway so that will allow for protected intersections going in and out of where the school is at,” Hernandez said.

School leaders and city official have a lot to work ahead of them and we will stay on top of it.

The new Southeast Middle School is scheduled to open next year.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

