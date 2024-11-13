How is the nationwide IV shortage affecting Coastal Bend hospitals?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's one of the most commonly used items inside a hospital, IV fluids.

Hospitals around the country are experiencing an IV fluid shortage due to Hurricane Helene. According to the FDA, the Hurricane caused significant damage to Baxter International's North Cove manufacturing facility in North Carolina, which produces a large portion of the U.S. supply of IV solutions.

Christus Spohn told KRIS6 News they are not being affected by the shortage.

An ER nurse at Corpus Christi's Medical Center (CCMC), Doctor Regional's campus, told KRIS6 News their hospital is experiencing an IV shortage.

CCMC responded in this statement:

"We have what we currently need. We'll continue to monitor the situation, and we have contingency plans to help ensure we maintain adequate supplies."

Driscoll Children's Hospital was unavailable for comment. We'll be sure to keep you updated.

