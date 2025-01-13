Road closure set for North Lexington Boulevard Project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Drivers should be aware of a road closure that will last roughly four weeks, according to city officials.

Beginning Monday, January 13, North Lexington Boulevard will be closed to through traffic between Lantana Street and Hopkins Street.

"The closure will remain in effect for approximately four weeks. The entire project is expected to be completed by September 2025," stated Rachel Esses, Senior Public Information Officer for the city of Corpus Christi.

A detailed map is pictured below to show the road work and traffic flow adjustments visually: