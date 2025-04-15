Rally Night Parade at Buc Days 2025: Everything you need to know about the big parade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Aye, mateys, arrrrr you ready for the big Rally Night Parade at Buc Days? City work crews are already starting to prepare for the big parade.

This year, the Buc Days Stadium Show will begin at 7 p.m. at Buc Stadium with the parade beginning at 8 p.m.

For those who plan to watch the parade from the route, this year's parade will begin on Leopard Street just outside Buccaneer Stadium and will head down Leopard Street towards Port Avenue. Floats and participants will travel past City Hall down to North Upper Broadway and Schatzell Street before taking a right on Shoreline Boulevard, ending at the Water's Edge Park.

City officials say parade spots on Leopard Street to North Upper Broadway can be marked with chalk only on April 19. They cannot be marked with paint, duct tape, or tape of any kind. Parade spots can be set up after 5 p.m. on Friday, April 25.

If you plan to view the parade from North Upper Broadway to Kinney Street, spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 26. No marking of spots are allowed.

All trash and markings must be removed immediately following the parade. Organizers ask that you please obey "No Parking" signs around the parade route, as violators will be towed.

If you cannot attend the parade, KRIS 6 will broadcast the Buc Days Stadium Show and parade on air as well as stream them both on KRISTV.com

KRIS 6 News The Buc Days Stadium Show will air on KRIS 6 at 7 p.m., followed by the Night Parade at 8 p.m. Both will also be streamed on the KRIS 6 website.

THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO TO THE BUC DAYS STADIUM SHOW:

General admission for the Buc Days Stadium Show is $10. Children under 3 years of age are not required to have their own ticket but must be sitting on the parent or guardian's lap at all times.

Reserved seating for the Buc Days Stadium Show is $15. Every individual in the reserved seating is required to have their own ticket.

No outside food or drinks are allowed. Buc Stadium concessions will be open for service during the stadium show (cash only). Alcohol is not permitted.

You can purchase tickets for the Stadium Show by following this link: https://corpuschristiisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/1170

The Buc Days Stadium Show starts at 7 p.m., and the Rally Night Parade begins at 8 p.m.

Buc Stadium implements a clear-bag policy. Clear tote bags may be plastic, vinyl or PVC. They may not exceed 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches.

A small clutch bag is approved no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches─ approximately the size of a hand─ (with or without a handle or strap). Other bags, such as backpacks, diaper bags, and camera bags, will not be allowed in the stadium.

MAP FOR 2025 RALLY NIGHT PARADE AT BUC DAYS:

BucDays

To view a larger image of the Rally Night Parade at Buc Days map, click here: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/43/e4/c42154374e1abefc1a6f2f7a4a78/bucdays2025-parademap.jpg