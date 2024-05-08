Island pet owner seeking help after pet was left in non-native ecosystem

PADRE ISLAND, Tx — 17-year-old Bentley the tortoise wandered out of his encampment over the weekend.

This loving pet was picked up by a neighbor and dropped off at the national seashore, an unfamiliar setting with harsh conditions where the survival rate is thin unless found.

Bentleys owner Julie Galbraith explained how Bentley is not just a pet, Bentley is part of the family and the community.

“As soon as I found out, I let the word out, gathered some help, and immediately went out to search for him. We even had drones pass over the area on three separate occasions looking for clues,” said Galbraith.

Galbraith would take Bentley out to public appearances where they would both teach the community about different turtle species and wise pet ownership and even put smiles on friends' faces while they fed Bentley yummy snacks.

Galbraith says she knows the survival rate is slim, but she still has hope.

“Studies in South America, where his native land, say that they can survive up to three years in the wild without food and water. That is not the same on the arid grasslands of the national seashore. That is not rainforest grasslands at all. So, chances are slim, but we are still hoping, and we are hopeful,” said Galbraith.

Bentley escaped when harsh winds blew the encampment gate open.

A neighbor picked Bentley up off the road and released him at the national seashore. Bentley is an exotic, non-native species that does not belong in this kind of environment.

“There are dozens of species like Bentley and even others that you should not introduce into federal lands. It can carry a pretty hefty fine if you are caught doing this,” said Galbraith.

Galbraith shared that Bentley is a sweet tortoise, he does not bite, and he comes to any kind of red snack or items.

If they find him and if they can pick him up, they should take him to the national seashore gate. The staff is ready to receive him and let me know that he has been found. That is my wish and my family and I would appreciate it very much,” said Galbraith.

If you come across Bentley, you are asked to contact his owner immediately at (361)-947-1252.

