USS Lexington to host 'Steel Beach Luau' next Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington Museum is preparing for its fifth annual "Steel Beach Luau," offering a Hawaiian-themed celebration on the historic aircraft carrier.

The family-friendly event will take place next Friday, June 13 at 7 p.m., featuring live music, a tropical feast, pig roast, and a limbo contest with Lieutenant Lex.

"We're just kind of honoring their service, honoring the veterans who've come before, and we're just going to have a really good time," said Steve Banta, Executive Director of the U.S.S. Lexington Museum.

The festivities will be held on the hangar deck and flight deck, weather permitting.

"Well, it's an annual event that we have, a 5th annual, and it's to help us raise money to help preserve the ship. So people can continue to come aboard and you know, keep it as pristine as possible," said Hannah Reininger, Community Relations Coordinator for U.S.S. Lexington.

Tickets are available here, and Reininger notes they're selling quickly. Museum members receive a discount for the event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

