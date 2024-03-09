Watch Now
Mike Tamez withdraws from Nueces County Sheriff election

Posted at 8:52 PM, Mar 08, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mike Tamez has officially withdrawn from the general election for Nueces County Sheriff, despite winning the primary election for the Democratic party on Tuesday.

In a public information request submitted by KRIS 6 News investigative team, Tamez officially applied and signed a certificate of withdraw from the Sheriff's election on Friday, March 8. This means, despite his win, Republican incumbent JC Hooper will have no challenger in the November election.

Tamez was recently appointed as the Chief of Police for Robstown in January 2024 and at that time, he had announced that he would withdraw from the Nueces County Sheriff's race.

