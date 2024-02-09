Master Chef Junior Winner cooks for families at Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas

Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas (RMHC) is cooking up something delicious with the help from a Master Chef Junior contestant winner. Raelyn Barker, 12, has no problem being creative and getting her hands dirty in the kitchen. She’s been serving up delicious meals since she was 6 years old and recently took her skills to the big leagues when she competed against other skillful young chefs.

In the finale, she cooked a meal that’s has been passed down in her family for generations.

"I cooked fried venison with biscuits and gravy, green beans, a cranberry reduction," Barker said. "It's a meal that comes from my dad's side of the family and it made me feel good that a traditional meal for my family won the hearts of the judges."

Rae said winning the competition is still a shock to her, especially since she got the stamp of approval from world-renowned chef, Gordan Ramsey.

“It’s still surreal to me. Usually I’m listening to other kids getting their name called on for Master Chef and now I’m hearing mine," Barker said.

Now she’s passing her talents along to others and helping families at RMHC. On Thursday, she taught an interactive cooking class as part of their Share A Meal Program.

“I’m feeling excitement, I’m feeling happiness, I’m feeling joy because it’s my favorite thing to do. I love cooking," Barker said.

RMHC CEO, Michelle Horine, said providing the program allows for families to feel like they’re at home. This helps so they don’t have to worry about the responsibility of cooking and can focus on what matters most.

“We want them to walk through the doors after a long day at the hospital and we want them to know they’re going to get a warm cooked meal. We want them to know that they don’t have to worry about what to make for dinner tonight and they’re going to have a nice comfy bed," Horine said.

Rose Martinez and her family have been staying here since September. That’s when her great-granddaughter Victoria Rose had heart surgery. By having resources like RMHC, Rose said it takes the burden off her family.

“It’s wonderful because we don’t have to go home," Martinez said. "That’s a 2 1/2 hour drive back home and it’s a lot of driving. These people have helped us a lot.”

Although the families are faced with some of life’s hardest challenges, the hope is to help make their journey easier. And as Rae cooks up a plan to open her own restaurant and catering company one day, she said cooking for the families at the Ronald McDonald House has been an honor.

“I don’t seem my life without cooking. I want to use my gift that I have from god and I want to help other people with my gift," Barker said.

If you and your friends want to participate in the Share A Meal Program, call Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas at 361-854-4073 or visit their website.

