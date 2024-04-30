Watch Now
Buc Days

Leopard street construction will be done just in time for Buc Days

Leopard Street construction and the Night Parade
LeopardBucDays03.png
Posted at 10:17 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 11:18:18-04

  • Construction on Leopard Street between Nueces Bay Blvd and N. Port Ave has been on-going for months.
  • Crews will stripe the street on Wednesday.
  • The contractor of the project tells KRIS6 that the street will be completed by Thursday.
  • Concern over the completion of the project has been looming since the Buc Days original parade route will return to Buc Stadium on Leopard.
LeopardBucDays02.png

Families have already started to mark off their spots on Leopard Street, with chalk.

According to the City of Corpus Christi, residents can only mark off spots with chalk. Camping along the parade route will be allowed starting on Friday at 5pm.

BucDaysBands.png

