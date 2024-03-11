Guiding Latino residents towards success

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The center of Latin American traditions, innovation, and resilience, better known as "Centro Latir", is a new non-profit organization based right here in Corpus Christi. They were founded on three main pillars: education, culture, and service.

This organization was founded by a group of immigrant children who are now professionals and leaders.

President of the group, Arturo Lima, said they understand how difficult it could be to seek the guidance one needs to be successful educationally and financially.

“We want to promote Latin American and Hispanic culture, empower the youth through education, and be in the community providing services that may not be being provided. So, filling in those gaps within the community”, said Lima.

Lima said they plan on hosting events that will bring all the resources available within the community into one place to help provide a safe space for Hispanic residents.

They also plan on opening their doors to those who wish to become members or simply take part in revolutionizing culture and education within the community of the Coastal Bend.

For now, Lima says you can follow their Facebook page to stay up to date with their organization.

