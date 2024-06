CCISD, FBISD to provide free meals through summer program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This summer, the Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff Independent School Districts are providing free meals for all children aged 1 to 18 years old who are enrolled in the program.

According to the release, children do not need to be registered to receive a free meal, but they must eat at the location where the meals are served.

For CCISD, there are 21 sites that are providing meals, including:



Adkins Middle School

6/10 - 7/11, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast - 7:40 - 8 a.m. Lunch - 10:15 - 10:45 a.m.

Browne Middle School

6/10 - 7/111, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast - 7:40 - 8 a.m. Lunch - 10:15 - 10:45 a.m.

Baker Middle School

6/10 - 7/11, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast - 7:40 - 8 a.m. Lunch - 10:15 - 10:45 a.m.

Barnes Elementary

6/10 - 7/11, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast - 7:40 - 8 a.m. Lunch - 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Berlanga Elementary

6/10 - 7/11, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast - 7:40 - 8 a.m. Lunch - 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Coles High School

6/10 - 7/11, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast - 8:40 - 9 a.m. Lunch - 1 - 1:20 p.m.

Cullen Place Elementary

6/10 - 7/11, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast - 7:40 - 8 a.m. Lunch - 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Cunningham @SoPa

6/10 - 7/11, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast - 7:40 - 8 a.m. Lunch - 10:15 - 10:45 a.m.

Dawson Elementary

6/10 - 7/19, Monday - Friday

Breakfast - 7:40 - 8 a.m. Lunch - 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Driscoll Middle School

6/10 - 7/11, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast - 7:40 - 8 a.m. Lunch - 10:15 - 10:45 a.m.

Fannin Elementary

6/10 - 7/11, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast - 7:40 - 8 a.m. Lunch - 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Haas Middle School

6/10 - 7/11, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast - 7:40 - 8 a.m. Lunch - 10:15 - 10:45 a.m.

Kostoryz Elementary

6/10 - 7/11, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast - 7:40 - 8 a.m. Lunch - 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Los Encinos Elementary

6/10 - 7/11, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast - 7:40 - 8 a.m. Lunch - 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Moody High School

6/3 - 7/11, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast - 8 - 8:25 a.m. Lunch - 1 - 1:30 p.m.

Mireles Elementary

6/10 - 7/19, Monday - Friday

Breakfast - 7:40 - 8 a.m. Lunch - 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Menger Elementary

6/10 - 7/11, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast - 7:40 - 8 a.m. Lunch - 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Oak Park Elementary

6/10 - 7/11 - Monday - Thursday

Breakfast - 7:40 - 8 a.m. Lunch - 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Shaw Elementary

6/10 - 7/11, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast - 7:40 - 8 a.m. Lunch - 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Veterans Memorial High School

7/8 - 7/19, Monday - Friday

Breakfast - 8 - 8:30 a.m. Lunch - 12 - 12:30 p.m.

YMCA

6/10 - 7/19, Monday - Friday

Lunch - 12 - 12:30 p.m.

Zavala Elementary

6/10 - 7/11, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast - 7:40 - 8 a.m. Lunch - 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.



For FBISD, two different meals will be provided Monday through Thursday at Flour Bluff High School's cafeteria, from June 3 to July 25. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

