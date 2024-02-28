CCFD firefighters heading to the Panhandle to help battle wildfires

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Three firefighters with the Corpus Christi Fire Department have been deployed to help manage several active wildfires burning in the Texas Panhandle.

According to CCFD Fire Chief Brandon Wade, 2 of the firefighters have already left town and the last one will leave tomorrow. He said they should be gone for about 14 days, which is an average deployment time in situations like this.

The Texas A&M Forest Service website said that there are currently 5 active wildfires spread across several counties in the Panhandle, ranging from 60% to 10% contained.

