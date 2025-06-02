CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchor Bryan Hofmann here, and as we officially kick off hurricane season, it's a great time to make sure your family is prepared. Now is the moment to double-check your emergency kits, review evacuation routes, and stay tuned to KRIS 6 for all your weather alerts. With calm conditions expected this morning, let’s get to the stories making headlines across the Coastal Bend and beyond.

6 Things to Know: Boulder attack, Russia-Ukraine talks, Ennis Joslin lane closures

A male suspect is in custody after being accused of setting a group of people on fire during a regular Sunday pro-Israeli march in Boulder, Colorado. It happened at an outdoor event intended to raise awareness about Israeli hostages held in Gaza. An event organizer said the suspect, who was holding bottles, appeared to be waiting for them. Five people were burned and taken to the hospital. There’s no word yet on their conditions. The FBI says they believe the suspect acted alone. FBI Director Kash Patel said agents are investigating it as a "targeted terror attack."

Russia-Ukraine talks

The next round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine could get underway today in Istanbul, Turkey. Moscow is calling for the negotiations, saying it will present a "memorandum" that outlines conditions for ending the war. After initially hesitating, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Sunday that a delegation will participate. That announcement came the same day Ukraine destroyed 40 Russian warplanes in a drone attack.

Mosquito spraying schedule

NCSO summer kickoff event

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is kicking off summer with a community event this weekend. Their Safe Summer Kickoff Event takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown. It's free and open to the public. Come meet your local deputies and get information about upcoming summer camps and programs in our area.

GCHS kitten food drive

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is asking the public for help. They're in urgent need of kitten wet food—any flavor is welcome. You can drop off your donation at their shelter at 3118 Cabaniss Parkway or send it by mail.

Ennis Joslin lane closures

Starting today, work crews will be closing portions of Ennis Joslin Road near Nile Drive. The northbound lanes will be impacted for the next couple of weeks as the city completes necessary repairs. The project is expected to wrap up by June 16th. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid delays.

That’s a wrap on this morning’s top headlines. We’ll continue to keep you informed as hurricane season kicks off, and we’re here every morning to bring you the latest you need to know. From all of us on KRIS 6 News Sunrise, we hope you have a safe and productive day. We’ll see you back here tomorrow morning. As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

