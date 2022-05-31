Impacts of nationwide lifeguard shortage

A nationwide lifeguard shortage may impact your summer plans.

The American Lifeguard Association said about half of lifeguard positions are filled across the country. That means many pools, beaches and lakes won't open to the public. Experts said the shortage could lead to more drownings as swim lessons decrease.

To help fill the empty positions several places are offering more money and extra perks to attract lifeguards. The City of Corpus Christi is also hiring lifeguards, to apply, click here.