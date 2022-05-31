Watch
Impacts of nationwide lifeguard shortage

Could lead to more drownings
Victoria Balderrama
Posted at 4:13 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 05:13:38-04

A nationwide lifeguard shortage may impact your summer plans.

The American Lifeguard Association said about half of lifeguard positions are filled across the country. That means many pools, beaches and lakes won't open to the public. Experts said the shortage could lead to more drownings as swim lessons decrease.

To help fill the empty positions several places are offering more money and extra perks to attract lifeguards. The City of Corpus Christi is also hiring lifeguards, to apply, click here.

